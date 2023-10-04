Monetary policy must be independent says PM

"The fact that interest rates have been cut today in accordance with market expectations is proof of the very good synchronisation of monetary policy with other elements of the financial market," Morawiecki said.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has praised the Central Bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) for cutting interest rates, saying monetary policy must be independent from politics.

The MPC cut interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday to 5.25 percent.

“Monetary policy must be independent from fiscal policy, and, in general, from politics,” Morawiecki said following the cut.

“And it is how it looks like today,” the prime minister told reporters when asked about the MPC’s decision.

The prime minister stated that it was the monetary policy which should define the level of interest rates.

“The fact that interest rates have been cut today in accordance with market expectations is proof of the very good synchronisation of monetary policy with other elements of the financial market,” Morawiecki said.

According to the prime minister, the strengthening of the Polish zloty is evidence of the synchronisation. “This means not only lower loan payments but also cheaper raw materials which Poland buys abroad.

“This is a piece of very good news for the Polish people,” he said.