Polish inflation may drop below 7 pct in coming months – deputy FInMin

"The MPC's decision to reduce interest rates by 0.25 per cent is in line with market expectations," Soboń said.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s inflation rate may drop below 7 percent in the coming months, deputy Minister of Finance Artur Soboń said on the X.

“We have seen a rapid decline in inflation in recent months – from 18.4 percent in February to 8.2 percent in September (preliminary data), so we expect inflation to go below 7 percent in the coming months,” the minister added.