Opposition informs prosecutor that PM may have committed crime

The Civic Coalition (KO), Poland’s main opposition bloc, have said they will inform prosecutors about a suspected crime committed by the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, by allocating public funds for the ruling party’s referendum campaign.

A referendum, which among other issues will include questions on migrants and privatisation, will be held in Poland concurrently with a general election on October 15.

Cezary Tomczyk, a KO MP, presented a press conference on Wednesday with a scan of a brochure he said was being sent to Polish households.

“The brochure that talks about the referendum is a de facto attack on (KO leader – PAP) Donald Tusk,” he said, adding that it was part of a referendum campaign organised by a foundation which on May 26 received almost PLN 6 million (EUR 1.3 million) from the prime minister.

Tomczyk went on to say the foundation was connected with the referendum campaign of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and had received the funds from a prime ministerial reserve that is supposed to be used for emergencies such as fires or floods.

“This is an unprecedented situation because taxpayers’ money is being directly engaged in a referendum campaign,” Tomczyk said. “We are filing a notification with the prosecutor of the possibility that Prime Minister Morawiecki committed a crime by earmarking public funds for the PiS referendum campaign.”

Another KO MP, Marcin Kierwinski, described the situation as organised political corruption.