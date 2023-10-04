Abakanowicz art inspiration for new McQueen collection at Paris fashion show

Debuting at the Paris Fashion Show, the designs inspired by the pioneer of textile art Magdalena Abakanowicz were met with high acclaim as they were shown off alongside two of her Abakans.

The work of sculptor and textile art pioneer Magdalena Abakanowicz is the inspiration behind the latest collection from the Alexander McQueen fashion house.

Debuting at the Paris Fashion Show, the designs by Sarah Burton were met with high acclaim as they were shown off alongside two of Abakanowicz’s Abakans from the collection of the Central Textile Museum in Łódź.

Sarah Burton, the creative designer behind the new collection, said: “This collection is inspired by the female anatomy, Queen Elizabeth I, the blood-red rose, and Magdalena Abakanowicz – a transgressive and powerfully creative artist who did not accept compromises.

“The show is dedicated to the memory of Lee Alexander McQueen, who dreamed of empowering women, but also to the passion, talent and loyalty of my team.”

Known for her use of textiles to create three-dimensional sculptures, Abakanowicz achieved international fame, becoming known as a pioneer of what is now called “installation art”, a genre of three-dimensional works that tend to be site-specific and transform how we see a space.

Burton, who also designed the Princess of Wales’ wedding dress, became inspired after seeing the artist’s exhibition at the Tate Modern in London.

Aneta Dalbiak, director of the Central Museum of Textiles in Łódź (CMWŁ) which houses some of Abakanowiocz’s art told Vogue magazine: “This summer, Sarah Burton wrote to me asking to borrow Magdalena Abakanowicz’s works.

“The creative director of Alexander McQueen was delighted with the exhibition “Magdalena Abakanowicz: Every Tangle Of Thread And Rope”, which was shown at Tate Modern in London.

“Many of the works exhibited there came from the collections of the CMWŁ. Burton said that the artist’s works are related to the idea of her spring collection and the concept of the show.

“She emphasized the innovative nature of McQueen’s design and passion for outstanding craftsmanship.

Aneta Dalbiak, director of the Central Museum of Textiles in Łódź who helped Burton said: “We had the great pleasure of showing the Polish woman’s works to fans and fashion experts from all over the world.”Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

“She also assured the curatorial supervision of Mary Jane Jacob, curator of the exhibition at Tate and an Abakanowicz expert, and that she would maintain the safety standards necessary to meet the safety standards.

“As a result, we had the great pleasure of showing the Polish woman’s works to fans and fashion experts from all over the world.”

Starting on Sep 25, the Paris Fashion Show finished yesterday.