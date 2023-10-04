Suspect in fatal car crash in Poland apprehended in UAE says minister

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A special team established by Poland’s police chief on the territory of the United Arab Emirates supported local police in arresting Sebastian Majtczak, the suspect in a fatal Polish car crash, the interior minister has announced.

The accident occurred on the evening of Saturday, September 16, in the central Lodzkie province, killing a family of three, including a five-year-old child. Findings showed that the BMW involved in the accident on Poland’s A1 motorway was travelling at the speed of at least 253 kilometres per hour, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said last week.

A European Arrest Warrant and Interpol Red Note had been issued for Sebastian Majtczak, the suspect in the accident.

Mariusz Kaminski wrote on the X platform on Wednesday: “A Special Search Team set up by (Poland’s – PAP) Chief of Police on the territory of the United Arab Emirates supported local police, which today arrested the wanted Sebastian Majtczak.”

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, commenting on the entry, wrote on X: “Good job! STOP road bandits and (road – PAP) murderers!”