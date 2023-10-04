Presidential aide accuses former government of risking Polish security

Marcin Przydacz, head of the president's International Policy Bureau, was commenting on Wednesday for state-owned radio on the findings of TVP Info documentary 'Reset.'

Marcin Obara/PAP

A senior presidential foreign policy aide has said that new information revealed by a state-TV documentary shows how the “pro-Russian” policies of Poland’s former government put national security at risk.

Marcin Przydacz, head of the president’s International Policy Bureau, was commenting on Wednesday for state-owned radio on the findings of TVP Info documentary ‘Reset.’

Przydacz said the current opposition leader, Donald Tusk, as prime minister in the previous Civic Platform-Polish People’s Party government, had given his consent for Poland’s Military Counterintelligence Service to cooperate with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

“New shocking information has come to light on the subject of what a pro-Russian policy the former government conducted,” Przydacz said, adding that the documentary had revealed contracts that had been signed and notes showing the content of talks between Poland’s then government and Moscow.

Przydacz described the reports as “shocking” and a wake-up call for people who were not aware of what he called the previous government’s pro-Moscow stance. He went on to say that “Poland’s security was put at risk” and that it was now clear why then Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak had signed “unfavourable” gas contracts with Russia for over 10 years in advance that “made us so dependent on Russian gas that the European Commission had to intervene.”

The accusations come just days before the tight parliamentary election that will be held on October 15. The latest opinion polls show that the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, which is supported by the president, may have trouble securing a governing majority, despite winning the election.