Polish mortgage demand up 248.8 pct year on year in Sept

The aggregate value of mortgage loan enquiries in Poland increased by 248.8 percent year on year in September 2023, the Credit Information Bureau (BIK), a credit-scoring agency reported quoting requests for verification sent by commercial and cooperative banks.

A total of 36,590 potential borrowers applied for a mortgage loan in September 2023, compared to 13,580 a year earlier, an increase of 169.5 percent, BIK said in a Wednesday press release.

Compared to August 2023, however, the number of people applying for a mortgage loan fell by 5.9 percent.

The increase in demand for mortgage loans is also due to an improvement in sentiment towards mortgages among potential borrowers who, for formal reasons, cannot be beneficiaries of the government’s preferential 2-percent-interest-rate mortgage loan programme, but whose credit score has increased.