Ruling party without a majority in new parliament shows poll

The governing party Law and Justice (PiS) would not gain a majority in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, even if it were to enter into a coalition with the far-right Confederation, the only viable partner, a new survey indicates.

According to the United Surveys poll commissioned by private radio RMF FM and the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP), five groupings would enter the Sejm.

The top three spots would go to the conservative PiS (32 percent support), the centrist Civic Coalition (KO) (28.2 percent) and the centre-right Third Way, a coalition formed by Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) (11 percent).

Taking fourth place would be The New Left (10.2 percent backing) followed by the far-right Confederation (10 percent).

As such, a coalition of KO, the Third Way and The New Left in the new Sejm would give it 243 votes, while a possible coalition between PiS and Confederation would gain 216 out of 460 seats.

The survey also noted that 55.9 percent of the respondents indicated they would vote in the elections on October 15.

The poll was conducted on October 2, on a representative sample of 1,000 Poles.