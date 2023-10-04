Majority of public support introduction of border controls

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A clear majority of the Polish public (72.8 percent) are in favour of the introduction of border controls, a new survey has shown.

Of those surveyed, 16.9 percent voiced opposition to border controls and 10.3 percent had no opinion on the issue.

Some EU countries, including Poland, have reintroduced border checks in response to a migration crisis affecting some of the bloc’s member states.

In terms of political party affiliation, as many as 97 percent of ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party supporters expressed approval of Poland reintroducing border controls, with 43 percent of opposition voters being in favour.

The poll, commissioned by private radio station RMF FM, was conducted by IBRiS on September 29-30 on a sample of 1,100 people.