Directive on restoration of border checks published in Journal of Laws

The directive "on the temporary reintroduction of border checks" states which road and railway border crossings with Slovakia will be open. It also specifies which pedestrian border crossings will be open, however, they will be intended only for citizens of European Union member states.

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

An Interior Ministry (MSWiA) directive on the temporary restoration of controls on Poland’s border with Slovakia has been published in the Journal of Laws and will be valid for 10 days, from midnight Wednesday until October 13.

The Polish interior minister, Mariusz Kamiński, had announced earlier on Tuesday its decision to introduce temporary checks on the Slovakian border owing to increasing numbers of migrants coming into Poland.

The Journal of Laws is the only official source of law for promulgation of Polish laws.