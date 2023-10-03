Biden assures Poland of Nato support in the event of any provocation

Ting Shen/POOL/PAP/EPA

The US president has said Poland would get the “100 percent” backing of Nato if it was subject to some form of provocation, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president has said.

Joe Biden held a videoconference with leaders of the G7 countries, Poland, Romania, the heads of Nato and the EU on Tuesday.

President Duda, at a press conference in the central town of Kielce held after the videoconference, said that the US president had said Poland had been level-headed in its response to the violation of its air space by Belarusian helicopters.

“He explicitly mentioned the crossing of the border by Belarusian helicopters and that we had acted very responsibly, also as a member state of the North Atlantic Alliance,” said Duda. “He mentioned that we can certainly be confident that, in the event of any provocation, we will receive ‘100 percent support’ from Nato, both from its headquarters and member states, and he stressed this very strongly.”

Asked to comment on the state of Polish-American relations, Duda said that they were “at the best point in history.”