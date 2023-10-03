Opposition party leader vows more power to local, regional government

Province, regional and district governments, Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "are the essence of action and activity."

Waldemar Deska/PAP

A Polish opposition alliance will decentralise political power and return responsibilities to local hands if it wins the October 15 general election, the leader of one its constituent parties has said.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the leader of the Polish People’s Party (PSL), a member party of the Third Way, which also includes the centre-right Poland 2050 led by Szymon Hołownia, said on Tuesday that the more issues controlled by local government “the greater the chances for security, development and a good quality of life for all Polish families.”

The PSL leader was speaking to residents of the southern town of Łapanów.

In the past, the Polish government has been accused of trying to centralise power in order to neuter local governments, which, particularly in the case of Poland’s big cities and towns, are controlled by opposition parties.

Province, regional and district governments, Kosiniak-Kamysz said, “are the essence of action and activity.”

“This means focusing on issues that are important to the local community,” he continued.

“We are running with a clear programme, we are not going to these elections with a message of hate and arguments, because we’ve had enough of these disputes… as they do not interest the residents of Łapanów.”

His grouping, said Kosiniak-Kamysz, would carry out a decentralisation programme and “give back as many responsibilities as possible, all those that are possible at the local level,” which he said would also give local authorities greater financial security.

As a case in point he referred to the flash flooding that hit Łapanów in June 2020.

Kosinian-Kamysz said despite the promises of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and State Water Holding Polish Waters, the townspeople have yet to receive anti-flood protection. He argued that centralised water management was not working and announced his party intended to put it under the control of the local authorities.

“Hydrological security, land drainage, the water economy, will be in the remit of the province government, we will bring back those responsibilities and grant new ones, we will activate European funds,” he said.