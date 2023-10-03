EC ‘in close contact’ with Poland about visa bribery allegations says VP

"The alleged cases of fraud and corruption in the Polish visa system are extremely worrying," Margaritis Schinas told the MEPs.

Julien Warnand/PAP/EPA

Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Margaritis Schinas has said that the EC is “in close contact” with the Polish authorities as regards allegations that Poland was issuing visas in return for bribes.

The incumbent Polish government is currently battling a slew of allegations that thousands of visas were issued by Polish consulates in return for bribes.

The allegations, first made in the press, have been seized upon by the opposition, which has used them to accuse a government that has made being tough on immigration a core policy of having double standards.

On Tuesday, Schinas attended a European Parliament debate discussing visa corruption cases in EU member states.

“The alleged cases of fraud and corruption in the Polish visa system are extremely worrying,” he told the MEPs.

“If third country nationals have been allowed the right of free movement within Schengen without respecting the appropriate conditions and procedures, this would amount to a violation of EU law,” Schinas added.

“The Commission is in close contact with the Polish authorities and expects them to investigate these violations seriously and address any wrongdoing, if and when established,” he said.

On September 21, the Polish government said, in response to the EC’s questions regarding visa issuance irregularities, that the allegations made by the press that the practice concerned several hundred thousand visas were untrue. The National Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation into the scandal concerned 268 granted applications for accelerated issuance, a small fraction of all visas issued by Poland. Data from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs show that during the period covered by the investigation, one and a half years, Poland issued over 500,000 work visas, with 80 percent received by citizens of Ukraine and Belarus and only 767 short-term Schengen visas issued for work purposes during this period.

Poland also informed the EC that prosecutors had brought charges against seven people for unauthorised influence on consular officials who were meant to have considered the indicated visa applications out of sequence. Poland also wrote that all activities undertaken by consuls were in accordance with applicable national and European law.

The people who were given the visas had been thoroughly checked by Poland’s special services for their potential impact on the country’s security, in particular as related to terrorist threats. The Polish services confirmed that the verified individuals did not pose a threat to Poland’s security, the Polish government told the EC.

The EC was also informed that immediately after receiving signals about possible irregularities in the visa issuance process, the Polish Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA) undertook intensive operational activities.