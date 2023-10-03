Polish Border Guard stops over 1600 migrants on Slovak border in 2023

In total, more than 1,880 people using the so-called Balkan route of illegal migration have already been apprehended at Poland's southern border this year, Anna Michalska said on Tuesday.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Polish Border Guard has detained 1,603 migrants on its border with Slovakia and 279 people on the border with the Czech Republic, the spokesperson for the Border Guard has told PAP.

According to the Border Guard’s statistics, last year the number was 78 and two years ago – 32.

Poland will resume temporary controls on the border with Slovakia from midnight on Wednesday, Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński said earlier on Tuesday. The decision is a response to the situation on the so-called Balkan route, one of whose “branches” runs through Slovakia, he added.

In comparison with last year, the amount of disclosed migrants in Slovakia has increased by almost a 1,000 percent, Kamiński also said. Some of these foreigners end up in Poland, some manage to cross into Germany and other EU countries, he added.

The increased migrant inflow, including through Slovakia and Poland, has also spurred Germany to increase checks at its border with Poland.