‘King of Designer Drugs’ sentenced to 12 years in prison

Adam Warżawa/PAP

A Warsaw court has sentenced Jan S., known as the “King of Designer Drugs”, to 12 years in prison and pay a PLN 225,000 (EUR 49,000) in fines.

The man was accused of leading a group selling designer drugs and endangering the lives and health of over 16,000 people, five of whom died.

The trial against Jan S. lasted from March 2021 and covered 17 criminal activities, including leading an organised criminal group engaged in the illegal sale of so-called designer drugs containing psychoactive substances which are dangerous to health or life.

In addition, he was accused of causing a direct threat to the life and health of over 16,000 people, releasing over 350 kilogrammes of designer drugs into circulation, purchasing a significant amount of psychotropic substances, money laundering, inciting people to act as intermediaries in the trade in designer drugs, as well as forcing or aiding in the use of false identity documents.

Jan S.’s attorneys requested his acquittal, based on a lack of evidence that he had created a criminal organisation.

The prosecution was seeking a total sentence of 13 years in prison.