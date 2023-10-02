British deputy defence, foreign ministers to take part in Warsaw forum

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister, announced that Typhoon multirole combat aircraft from the British Royal Air Force had arrived in Poland.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

British deputy defence and foreign ministers will take part in the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, the British Embassy announced on Monday.

James Heappey, Minister of State for the Armed Forces, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Minister of State for Indo-Pacific, intend to emphasise that support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia need to be maintained, the British Embassy said.

The Typhoon can be used in an air-to-air role or as a ground-attack aircraft, and has previously served in air-policing missions over the Baltic.

The Warsaw Security Forum is a conference devoted to transatlantic cooperation and finding shared responses to common challenges, with an emphasis on the security of Central and Eastern Europe.