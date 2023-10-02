Poland’s governing party still in the lead ahead of Oct. 15 election

The Law and Justice party (PiS) is seen at 32.3 percent backing in a United Surveys poll for the Wirtualna Polska news website, published on Monday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s ruling conservatives would get the most votes in the upcoming parliamentary vote, but would fail to secure a parliamentary majority, a new poll has revealed.

The Law and Justice party (PiS) is seen at 32.3 percent backing in a United Surveys poll for the Wirtualna Polska news website, published on Monday.

The largest opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), would gain 26.4 percent support, according to the poll.

The centre-right Third Way (a coalition of the Polish People’s Party and Poland 2050) would score 12.1 percent, the far-right Confederation 9.0 percent, and the New Left 8.1 percent.

The poll results would give PiS 186 seats in the 460-member Sejm (lower house of parliament), short of a parliamentary majority of at least 231.

The Civic Coalition would get 148 seats, the Third Way 57, the Confederation party 37, the New Left 31, and the German minority one.

This means that PiS would not have a majority, even in a possible coalition with the Confederation. Right-wing formations could count on a total of 223 seats, with at least 8 seats lacking to form a government.

At the same time, the opposition together with the German minority MP would have 237 seats, which is more than PiS won in the 2019 elections.

The poll was carried out between September 30 and October 1, on a sample of 1,000 Poles before the opposition’s massive ‘March of a Million Hearts’ held to rally supporters in Warsaw and a PiS convention in Katowice which ended in the afternoon.