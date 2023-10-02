Kraków to host ECAI 2023, the first ECAI to be held in Poland

EurAI

ECAI (European Conference on Artificial Intelligence) is one of the prime AI-related events in Europe and globally. Organised by EurAI, the conference has a history of more than 40 years, bringing together top scientists and experts in the field.

ECAI is a recurring event organised by national AI associations from Europe. Last year, the Polish Artificial Intelligence Society (PSSI) won the competition to organise this premier event. This coming October, ECAI will come to Poland (Kraków) for the first time. The biannual event switches locations every two years, so it is a unique opportunity for the Polish scientific and business communities.

With Professor Ann Nowe (Vrije Universiteit Brussels) as the Organisational General Chair , the conference has drawn almost two thousand entries from fifty-eight countries and six continents. Coordinated by Professor Kobi Gal (Ben Gurion University, University of Edinburgh), this year’s Programme Committee comprises over 2,600 scientists from all over the world. The organisers are expecting more than 1,000 participants from the entire globe. The conference will feature a range of sub-events. Between 30 September and 01 October, a total of 30 workshop and tutorial sessions will be held at the Jagiellonian University Campus (in Faculty of Physics’ and Faculty of Mathematics’ buildings). Accompanying these will be sessions for young scientists, including PhD candidates. The main part of the conference will start on the evening of 01 October and is scheduled to continue between 02 and 04 October. It will be held in Krakow’s state-of-the-art ICE Convention Centre, overlooking the Wawel Hill. Led by Professor Grzegorz J. Nalepa (PSSI Chair, Jagiellonian University’s Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Applied Computer Science), the ECAI 2023 Organisational Committee will include Vice-Dean Paweł Węgrzyn (Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Applied Computer Science, Jagiellonian University), Professor Adam Roman (Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, Jagiellonian University) and Krzysztof Kutt, PhD (PSSI, Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Applied Computer Science).

In addition to conference paper presentations, the programme will comprise five lectures. One of the highlights of the conference will include the industrial session, organised in cooperation with the Kraków Technology Park. Sponsors of the event – 11 burgeoning AI-driven businesses – will present their solutions and contribute to panel discussions.

ECAI 2023 has received considerable organisational support from the President of Kraków and the Jagiellonian University. Co-organisers also include the Kraków Technology Park and the AGH University. The event is held under the academic patronage of Poland’s leading universities and organisations, including the Academy of Arts and Sciences (AU), the Committee on Informatics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, the Poznań University of Technology, the Wroclaw University of Economics and Business and many others.

The opening session will be attended by pro-vice-chancellors of the Jagiellonian University.

To learn more about the conference, go to the official website of the ECAI 2023 .

Source: Symposium Cracoviense