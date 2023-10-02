Warsaw volunteers win praise for their windows for Ukraine campaign

Co-founded by Polish activist Zofia Jaworowska and Kyiv architect Petro Vladimirov, the Okno Projekt (Project Window) has so far seen hundreds of disused windows gathered and transported to enjoy a second life in war-torn Ukraine.



A team of Warsaw-based volunteers have won praise for their campaign to replace windows in Ukraine damaged by Russian shelling.

Leading donations, the people of Warsaw have been singled out for particular praise – on the first day alone, 30 windows were brought to a collection point by big-hearted residents. The city, too, has helped out by designating a warehouse for free storage.

Born in July of last year, the initiative was launched when a wave of Ukrainians began returning home from Poland to liberated territories around Kyiv and the Chernihiv and Kherson oblasts.

Jaworowska said: “Winter was coming and it was necessary to help with repairing houses as soon as possible – in the first two months alone we managed to collect nearly 700 windows from across Poland send two full trucks to Ukraine.”

Explaining the urgency of the action, Vladimirov added: “Because of explosion, glass and windows are the first thing that are destroyed so we decided to concentrate on supplying windows. We found out that Ukraine has no facility producing window glass and that before the war 75 percent of it was imported from Russia and Belarus.”

By contrast, Poland is the largest exporter of windows in the EU.

Although the private response has been saluted, so too has the reaction of big business. Referencing the 90s Atrium office block in the centre of Warsaw, the project received 215 windows in one go when the decision was made to dismantle the building earlier in the year.

Vladimirov said: “We were very lucky that the windows of this building turned out to be the same size as we are used to seeing in ordinary living quarters.

“Of course, this is not always the case with office buildings. We try to find windows of more or less acceptable sizes, but you have to understand that it is rare to find the perfect window for a specific opening.”

Those windows have already been installed in Kherson and the village of Kamianka, located near Kharkiv.

The project has not been without challenges, however, with the difference in traditional sizes between Ukrainian windows and Polish windows posing an issue.

Vladimirov said: “Therefore, to ensure heat preservation in the house, such windows must be adjusted to the parameters of the home, or the wall opening itself must be prepared for installation.

The windows have now helped several villages to rebuild.

“The principal problem remains logistics and, more precisely, its financing. Transportation is a rather complicated and expensive process. For example, sending one truck from Warsaw to Kyiv costs an average of EUR 1,500. That is why the project is constantly collecting funds for transportation.”

With the war turning into a long-term slog, the organisation is under no illusion as to the size of their undertaking.

“One and a half thousand windows in a year sounds like ‘wow’ to someone, but looking at the scale of the destruction, we understand that it is just a drop in the ocean,” said Vladimirov.

“On the other hand, our windows have helped several villages to rebuild. In addition, it seems to me that the window is a very symbolic object.

“It is what connects you and your home to the world, and at the same time, it is what protects you from adversity.

“When you live with windows all the time, you don’t understand how it can be when there are none. I hope our project will encourage people to think about it and help.”