PiS MP says Germany will deceive Ukraine

Radoslaw Fogiel, who is also head of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Germany was motivated by its desire for cheap energy.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Germany could try and “deceive” Ukraine because it wants to restore relations with Russia, an MP from the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has said.

On Sunday Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the PiS leader, claimed that Germany, regardless of the ongoing war, will strive to reach an agreement with Russia again, because not only is it in their economic interests but also because it reflects a national character that strives for domination.

Referring to this statement, Fogiel said that Germany wants to restore relations with Russia.

“If someone in Ukraine does not notice this and is deceived by some momentary diplomatic offensive, he or she is showing extreme short-sightedness,” Fogiel told Studio PAP.

“Germany was one of the guarantors of the ‘Minsk agreements’, after Russia’s first attack on Ukraine and we see how it ended on the front line. Then the clientelistic foreign policy of Radoslaw Sikorski and Donald Tusk meant that Poland was not at this table, and that we had nothing to say about the situation in Ukraine and these arrangements,” said Fogiel.