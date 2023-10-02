Ruling party leader describes opposition as ‘German’

Jaroslaw Kaczynski made the comment about Civic Platform, which is led by former prime minister Donald Tusk, while on the campaign trail ahead of a general election scheduled for October 15.

Piotr Polak/PAP

The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has described the main opposition party as “German, not Polish.”

Jaroslaw Kaczynski made the comment about Civic Platform, which is led by former prime minister Donald Tusk, while on the campaign trail ahead of a general election scheduled for October 15.

Speaking to residents of the southern town of Wloszczowa on Sunday, he said: “It is a German party, not Polish. They want to destroy democracy, destroy the rule of law and lead to the solution by force of problems outlined in the constitution.”

Kaczynski said such issues included electing the head of the Constitutional Tribunal and National Bank, saying Tusk had said himself that he would “send a few strong men and sort it out.” Kaczynski said this was “a bandit method and that is how bandits behave.”

He said his party would ensure that Poland was run by people who are “patriots and honest.”

The Law and Justice leader, and other politicians from the government, have made a number of attacks on the character of Tusk in the election campaign, and have alleged that his loyalties lie with Berlin rather than Warsaw.

Poland’s opposition, meanwhile, have accused the government of undermining democracy in Poland by chipping away at principles such as the rule of law.

Kaczynski also described the coming elections as “perhaps the most important decision since 1989.”