Poland’s embassy in Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

Necati Savas/PAP/EPA

The embassy of Poland in Turkey has sharply condemned the perpetrators of a terrorist attack in Ankara on Sunday.

“We have been deeply saddened by the report on the Sunday terrorist attack in Ankara,” the embassy wrote on X.

“We decisively condemn its assailants,” the embassy said, adding that it wished a quick recovery to the injured.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, on Sunday, while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police. Two police officers were injured during the attack.