Over million people attended opposition rally in Warsaw, Tusk says

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Donald Tusk, the head of the main opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO), has claimed the opposition rally dubbed ‘a “March of a Million Hearts” brought more than a million people onto the capital’s streets on Sunday.

The march had been called for by Tusk to rally supporters of opposition parties ahead of October 15 general election.

On Sunday afternoon, participants walked from the Dmowskiego roundabout along Marszałkowska, Świętokrzyska, Jana Pawła II Streets to the Radosława roundabout.

“There are more than a million of us,” he told the crowds gathered at Radosława roundabout.

“You are a representation of… the vast majority of the Polish nation who are fed up with these dark years,” Tusk added.

He told the march participants that they were taking part in a “truly unique event.”

“And it’s not about Guinness records, it’s not about the largest political manifestation in the history of Poland, it is certainly the largest political gathering in the world today,” Tusk said.

Jakub Leduchowski, a spokesman for Warsaw City Hall, told PAP on Sunday afternoon, quoting the data from the City Security Centre, that around a million people took part in the march at its peak.

According to Monika Beuth, another city spokesperson, the number of march participants has been estimated on the basis of (CCTV) cameras footage.

“The march has been going smoothly,” she said, adding that, according to Warsaw police, no major incidents were reported.

Warsaw police reported earlier that there were around 60,000 people at the march starting point, and that there were around 100,000 people on the march route at noon.