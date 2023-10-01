PM congratulates Zmarzlik on his fourth Speedway world championship title

Bartosz Zmarzlik won the 2023 Speedway Grand Prix in Torun on Saturday and secured his fourth Speedway world championship title.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has congratulated Bartosz Zmarzlik on his win at the 2023 Speedway Grand Prix in Toruń, northern Poland, and his fourth Speedway world championship title.

“Congratulations for Bartosz Zmarzlik #95 – who won the 2023 Speedway Grand Prix and has become the world champion for the fourth time,” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

In a final race in Toruń, Zmarzlik finished ahead of Fredrik Lindgren, Leon Madsen of Denmark and Patryk Dudek.