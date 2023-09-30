Additional overseas voting districts created for general election

New voting stations are to be created in consular districts where it is justified due to increased voter interest, the ministry said.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

New locations are to be created outside Poland for votes to be cast in the October 15 general election, making the total number of voting districts 30 percent higher than for the last election, in 2019, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Additional voting districts will be created in Amsterdam, Lisbon, Hamburg, Dortmund, Stuttgart, Bedford and Manchester, bringing the total number of locations up to 410.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that on Saturday, new rules came into force amending the foreign minister’s regulation regarding overseas voting districts.

“As a result of the amendment, the total number of voting districts for this year’s national election and referendum will grow to 410, or almost 30 percent more than in the 2019 elections,” the ministry said.

The new rules also permit voters to register online to be included on the electoral rolls for the new districts.