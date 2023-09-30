Record number of new soldiers sworn into Polish army

Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, took part in the swearing-in ceremony for voluntary soldiers at the Military University of Technology in the Polish capital.

Rafał Guz/PAP

On Saturday, 1,800 new cadets took the military oath in Warsaw, setting a new record for recruits into the Polish army.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, took part in the swearing-in ceremony for voluntary soldiers at the Military University of Technology in the Polish capital.

Błaszczak described the event as “a signal that Poland is safe” as it has “fantastic soldiers, patriots, young people who have decided to tie their adult life to the Polish Army.”

“It is a historic event,” he continued. “Never in the history of the Polish Army have so many future officers taken the oath.”

The 1,800 new recruits that took the oath on Saturday will start studying at four military academies: the Military University of Technology, the Military University of Land Forces, the Polish Air Force Academy, and the Naval Academy of the Heroes of Westerplatte.