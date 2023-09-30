Nato chief confident Poland will supply arms to Ukraine

"I'm expecting and I'm confident that Ukraine and Poland will find a way to address those issues without that impacting in a negative way the military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview in Copenhagen.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, has expressed his conviction that Poland and Ukraine will settle their differences and that Warsaw will maintain arms supplies to its eastern neighbour.

Poland announced earlier in September that it would cease supplying Ukraine with military aid, having been one of the country’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded in February 2022. The move came in the wake of a dispute over grain imports to Poland from Ukraine, which Warsaw has embargoed on the grounds that they harm the interests of Polish farmers.

Referring to to the early elections in Slovakia, to be held on Saturday, the Nato leader said: “Whatever new government they will have in Slovakia, we will continue to sit down at Nato meetings… I’m confident that we’ll find ways to continue to provide support (for Ukraine – PAP) – as we have been after every election in this alliance since the war started.”

Slovak opposition leader Robert Fico has vowed to follow Poland’s lead if elected and also cease military support for Ukraine.