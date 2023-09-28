Krakow airport expects to handle nine million passengers by year-end

Radoslaw Wloszek, CEO of the Krakow-Balice Airport

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The Krakow-Balice Airport, in southern Poland, has served seven million passengers since the start of the year and expects to handle another two million by the year’s end, the CEO of the airport has said.

Radoslaw Wloszek said on Thursday that this was the third time in airport’s history that it had exceeded the threshold of seven million passengers served during a year.

“This allows us to estimate that, in 2023, we have the potential – as the first regional airport in Poland – to serve nine million travellers,” he said.

According to Wloszek, the positive result was the outcome of the airport’s plan to consistently expand and implement its network of connections from Krakow in cooperation with airlines. “At the same time, we are expanding the range of non-aviation services,” he added.

Krakow-Balice International Airport is the second busiest airport in Poland, after Warsaw’s Chopin airport, in terms of the volume of passengers served annually, and it is also the country’s largest regional airport.

As part of their current summer schedule, carriers operating from the Krakow airport are offering 145 connections to 107 cities in 33 countries.