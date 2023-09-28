Long-awaited Polish History Museum finally opens to become Poland’s largest cultural facility

The monumental institution, spanning over 45,000 square meters, with an exhibition area of approximately 8,000 square meters and six levels, takes its place as Poland's largest cultural facility.

Polish history museum

The long-awaited Polish History Museum has finally arrived, with the monumental cultural institution opening its doors today.

Spanning over 45,000 square meters, with an exhibition area of approximately 8,000 square meters and six levels, the museum is now Poland’s largest cultural facility.

Situated at the heart of Warsaw’s citadel, a historic site that once served as a tsarist fortress built as a punishment to Poles after the failed November Uprising of 1830, the museum now stands as a symbol of Poland’s 1,000-year-old heritage.

Outside, the building’s facade is lined with tonnes of Portuguese marble featuring engravings connected to Polish history, such as the famous doors of the cathedral in Gniezno.

Designed by architects WXCA, the building’s facade is lined with tonnes of Portuguese marble featuring engravings connected to Polish history, such as the famous doors of the cathedral in Gniezno.Polish history museum

Inside, as well as an exhibition space, the building features an auditorium for 580 people and a screening room for 130.

The concept for the institution goes back to 2006. For years, the right spot was sought for the museum with the Saxon Palace, Wilanów and along the Łazienkowska Route being considered, until finally opting for the Warsaw Citadel.

After selecting a design prepared by architects WXCA, the first shovel was driven into the ground in 2018.

Inside, as well as an exhibition space, the building features an auditorium for 580 people and a screening room for 130.WXCA

Although the official inauguration is scheduled for today, the permanent exhibition will take a further three years to build.

In the interim, visitors, who are granted free entry for the first three days, can explore the temporary exhibition, titled “Big and Small Stories.”

The museum boasts that the exhibition showcases over 500 of the most interesting exhibits from its growing collection, which includes over 60,000 objects, as well as tells the story about how the museum arose and the background to its special location.