Inflation in Poland between 4.8 pct and 8.1 pct in 2024 – Central Bank poll

NBP, Poland's Central Bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Inflation in Poland should fall between 4.8 percent and 8.1 percent in 2024, and between 3.1 percent and 6.7 percent in 2025, a survey by Poland’s Central Bank estimated.

In 2023, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will range between 11.5 percent and 12.3 percent, according to economists interviewed by the bank.

The economists put GDP growth somewhere between 0 percent and 0.9 percent in 2023, while the Central Bank projection stands at 0.4 percent. In 2024, the respondents expect GDP growth to fall between 1.6 percent and 3.6 percent, while in 2025 it will be in the 1.9 percent to 4.2-percent range.

The survey was conducted from September 7 to September 20 on 26 experts who represent financial institutions, think tanks as well as employers’/employees’ organisations, the Central Bank said.