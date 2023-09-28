Coal in Poland is from Kazakhstan not Russia says gov’t spokesman

No Russian coal is coming to Poland, Piotr Mueller has said.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Coal arriving in Poland has been screened by law enforcement to ensure it comes from Kazakhstan, not Russia, the Polish government spokesman said on Thursday.

Piotr Mueller told the private broadcaster Radio Zet: “No Russian coal is coming to Poland, as there is a ban on its import into the country.”

His comments came in response to a statement made by Senator Krzysztof Brejza from Poland’s main opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition (KO), who said yesterday that “over the last year, 1.5 million tonnes of coal entered Poland from Russia.”

The KO politician said his claim was backed by the results of an investigation which he had conducted himself.

“The ‘scandal’ that Mr Brejza tried to spin yesterday concerns coal from Kazakhstan,” Mueller said.

“That is why we have law-enforcement services carrying out checks, and yesterday we asked the National Revenue Administration to do so,” added Mueller. “At the moment, we have information that the coal is from Kazakhstan.”

Reports about Russian coal imports were only speculation, and if Senator Brejza had evidence to the contrary he should disclose it, Mueller continued.

Russian coal imports were banned last year by legislation introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite this there have been allegations that some coal is still getting into Poland.