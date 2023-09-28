Ruling party still ahead of main rival in latest opinion poll

PiS would take 39 percent of the vote.

Poland’s United Right coalition, led by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, continues to lead in the latest Social Changes opinion poll and would take 39 percent of the vote, unchanged from the previous poll.

The poll, published on the wPolityce.pl website on Thursday, gave second place to the main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), with 30 percent, also unchanged.

The third spot went to the far-right Confederation party with 10 percent, up by one percentage point.

The three parties were followed by The New Left with 9 percent, down by one percentage point, and the Third Way, consisting of Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), with 9 percent, the survey showed.

Other groupings would remain below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.

Seventy-one percent of the respondents declared they would vote, up by two percentage points from the last declared turnout.

The survey was carried out on a representative sample of 1,052 adult Poles from September 22 to September 25.