Poland spends EUR 4.5 bln on 2nd bonus pension this year

The bonus payment "has already reached most of the eligible persons, that is almost 9 million retirees and disability pensioners," Marlena Maląg told PAP on Wednesday.

Tomasz Wojtasik/PAP

The Polish government has spent around PLN 20.7 billion (EUR 4.47 bln) this year on the second additional permanent allowance for old-age pensioners, the so-called 14th pension, the family and social policy minister has said.

The bonus payment “has already reached most of the eligible persons, that is almost 9 million retirees and disability pensioners,” Marlena Maląg told PAP on Wednesday.

“This year, we have spent approximately PLN 20.7 billion on the payment of ‘the fourteens’,” she added.

Pensioners whose monthly pension is no more than PLN 2,900 (EUR 628) gross should receive the full allowance which is PLN 2,650 (EUR 573) gross, Malag also said, but those receiving a higher pension, will have the payment reduced.