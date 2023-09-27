Poland plans to bid for 2036 Summer Olympic Games, Duda says

Duda made the announcement at the European Congress of Sports and Tourism in Zakopane, southern Poland, on Wednesday.

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Poland intends to launch an official bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said.

Duda made the announcement at the European Congress of Sports and Tourism in Zakopane, southern Poland, on Wednesday.

He recalled the 2012 European Football Championships organised jointly by Poland and Ukraine and said it was “a very important”, “ground-breaking” and “successful” sports event for Poland.

“This prompted us… to make efforts to organise the largest possible sports event in the world, namely the Summer Olympic Games,” he added.

“Following consultations that we held with the management of the Polish Olympic Committee, with the Minister of Sport, his colleagues, with the government, I would like to announce from this place that it is our ambition and intention to start efforts to hold the Summer Olympic Games in our country in 2036,” Duda said.

So far, three official bids have been placed to host the 2036 Summer Games: by Mexico (Guadalajara-Mexico-Monterrey-Tijuana), Indonesia (Nusantara) and Turkey (Istanbul).

Earlier on Sunday, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, announced that Poland will host the 2027 Volleyball World Championships.

In June and early July this year, Poland held the 2023 European Games.