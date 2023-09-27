Poland to host 2027 Volleyball World Championships

The 2027 Volleyball World Championships will be held in Poland, the Polish prime minister has announced.

“I can formally announce that the 2027 Volleyball World Championships will be held in Poland,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in the mountain resort of Zakopane on Wednesday.

Volleyball has attracted increased attention in Poland since the Polish team won the European Volleyball Championship in Italy earlier this month, becoming European champions for the first time since 2009.

“This is great news for all sports fans, but it was the phenomenal attitude of our volleyball players and our fans that made it possible for us to once again have the opportunity to organise this event, which has the highest rank, the world rank,” Morawiecki said.