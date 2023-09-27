The Polish agriculture minister calls on Ukraine to halt WTO complaint

Polish agriculture minister has appealed to Kyiv to withdraw its complaint filed with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland over the extension of its embargo on agri-produce imports from Ukraine.

On September 15, the European Commission lifted a temporary ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine but Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to extend the restrictions unilaterally. The move angered Ukraine, which responded with a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the three countries over the extension of their embargo on agri-produce imports from Ukraine.

Robert Telus said on Wednesday that he had earlier held an online conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solski about new procedures proposed by Ukraine regarding the import of agricultural products into the EU or outside the bloc.

“Our position is firm when it comes to grain. Grain from Ukraine cannot enter the Polish market,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian side “accepted our arguments.”

Telus also said that he had made an appeal to the Ukrainian government to withdraw the complaint filed to the WTO against Poland.

“This complaint is groundless,” he said.

According to Telus, Solski declared he would talk to the Ukrainian minister of economy to consider withdrawing this complaint.

Last Thursday, Reuters reported on the arrangements between the agriculture ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine, which should enable Bratislava to lift the ban. Kyiv agreed to halt the WTO complaint filed against Slovakia.