Polish farmers cannot pay for Russia’s war says PM

"It is Russia that has to pay for the consequences of the war, not Polish agriculture, and it will remain so as long as the PiS government holds the reins of power," Morawiecki said at a meeting with Polish farmers in Trzcianka, western Poland.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said Russia should pay for the consequence of the war against Ukraine rather than Polish farmers.

The prime minister’s words reflect concerns within the Polish government that Ukrainian agricultural exports, redirected through Poland owing to the closure of Black Sea routes, will undercut Polish farmers, hitting them in the pocket.

These concerns have prompted a row between Ukraine and Poland over grain.

The government has also made its defence of Polish farmer’s one of its key campaigns for the October 15 general election.

Morawiecki added that the Polish government “will always stand on your side, even if it is against European regulations.”

On September 15, the European Commission lifted a temporary ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine but Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to extend the restrictions unilaterally.

Ukraine responded with a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the three countries over the extension of their embargo on agri-produce imports from Ukraine.

Last Thursday, Reuters reported on the arrangements between the agriculture ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine, which should enable Bratislava to lift the ban. Kyiv agreed to halt the WTO complaint filed against Slovakia.