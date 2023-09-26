Court bans justice minister from commenting on Agnieszka Holland

'Green Border,' premiered at this year's Venice Film Festival to great critical acclaim and garnered the Jury Prize for Holland.

Claudio Onorati/PAP/EPA

The Warsaw Regional Court has ordered Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s justice minister, not to make public statements about film director Agnieszka Holland and her work, lawyers for Holland announced on Tuesday.

The verdict was passed in response to a case brought by Holland, an acclaimed film director, to protect her personal rights.

“As plenipotentiaries of Agnieszka Holland we announce that the Regional Court in Warsaw has issued a security order prohibiting Zbigniew Ziobro from making statements about Ms Holland and her work comparing her to criminals of authoritarian regimes,” lawyers Sylwia Gregorczyk-Abram and Michal Wawrykiewicz wrote on X.

In early September, Ziobro tweeted: “In the Third Reich, the Germans produced propaganda films depicting Poles as bandits and murderers. Today they have Agnieszka Holland for that.”

Holland has provoked strong reactions from members of Poland’s ruling coalition with a film about irregular migration in Poland.

The film follows a fictional group of refugees trying to get into Poland from Belarus. Once across the frontier, however, they are sent back by Polish Border Guards, apparently indifferent to their plight.

