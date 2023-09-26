He’s Innocent! Court of public opinion leaps to defence of dog called Ciapunio accused of stealing neighbour’s cabbages

The dog called Ciapunio found himself at the centre of a storm after being cast as the primary suspect in the theft and destruction of cabbages from a farm in the village of Janiszów as his image was shown on TV above a caption stating that he was “suspected of eating 100 heads of cabbage.”

A dog accused of stealing over 100 heads of cabbage has become a viral sensation after thousands of outraged internet users leapt to the animal’s defence to proclaim his innocence.

At one point, an image of the canine was flashed on the screen accompanied by a caption stating that he was “suspected of eating 100 heads of cabbage”.

“But is he the bandit that should be investigated,” Jaworowicz asked viewers.

Appearing on the show, a retired police superintendent confirmed that cops would be within their rights to take the mutt’s prints.

Ciapunio’s plight has been quickly seized upon by the public.

Writing on his Insta feed, high-profile lawyer Piotr Kaszewiak – a frequent guest on the programme – published a picture of Ciapunio along with a caption declaring his innocence.

Using the hashtag #muremzaciapuniem (Solidarity with Ciapunio), the post has since been liked by over 10,000 of Kaszewiak’s followers.

Spurring a heap of memes, Ciapunio’s case has led some internet users to speculate that the dog might actually be the leader of a gangland, cabbage-stealing cartel.

Another internet user quipped, “I hope he has a good lawyer, the police are on his tail.”

Others, however, have been less sympathetic. “How can this country ever be strong,” wrote one, “while criminals like Ciapunio roam free,” said one.