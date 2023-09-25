Poland, US sign USD 2 bln direct loan agreement for defence modernisation

The US has signed a USD 2 billion Foreign Military Financing (FMF) direct loan agreement with Poland to support Poland’s defence modernisation, the US Department of State announced on Monday.

“Poland is a stalwart U.S. Ally, and Poland’s security is vital to the collective defense of NATO’s Eastern Flank,” wrote the US Department of State in the announcement on its website.

“In addition to its central support role in facilitating international assistance to neighboring Ukraine, Poland has demonstrated its ironclad commitment to strengthening regional security through its robust investments in defense spending,” the State Department added.

Poland has been recently strengthening its armed forces by means of purchasing modern weapons, mainly from the US and South Korea, in reaction to increased threats from Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War Two.