Poland submits ‘The Peasants’ for Academy Award

Hugh Welchman (L) the producer of 'The Peasants'

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The Polish film ‘The Peasants’ has been chosen to compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, a Polish selection committee has announced.

‘The Peasants,’ an animated adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning writer Wladyslaw Reymont’s classic novel of the same name, written in 1904-1909, is about a young woman determined to forge her own path within the confines of a late 19th century Polish village. It is directed by Dorota Kobiela-Welchman and Hugh Welchman.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the headquarters of the Polish Film Institute on Monday and the film was chosen by a selection committee overseen by the institute.

The world premiere of ‘The Peasants’ took place at the Toronto International Film Festival at the beginning of September where it was selected to screen in the Special Presentations Section.

The picture made its Polish debut at the 48th Polish Film Festival held last week in Gdynia where it won the Audience Award as well as a special award.

The film is the latest work from Dorota Kobiela-Welchman and Hugh Welchman, who were also the creative duo behind the Oscar-nominated, hand-painted bio-pic ‘Loving Vincent.’

The 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards gala will take place on March 10, 2024.