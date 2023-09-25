Poll shows opposition set for parliamentary majority

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition would get the most votes in the upcoming election, but would fail to secure an parliamentary majority, a new poll has revealed.

The research, conducted by United Surveys for the Wirtualna Polska website, put the United Right on 33.8-percent support with the main opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), in second place on 28.1 percent, The Third Way (a coalition of the Polish People’s Party and Poland 2050) third with 9 percent of the vote, followed by the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party with 8.8 percent and The New Left with the backing of 8.7 percent of the electorate.

In comparison to the pollster’s previous survey, the United right had gained 1 percentage point (pps) while KO’s support was up by 1.8 pps. The Third Way’s standing slipped by 1.6 pps and Confederation’s by 0.7 pps. The New Left was down by 1.5 pps.

Other parties failed to achieve the minimum 5 percent of the vote needed to take seats in parliament. Of those surveyed, 7.9 percent replied ‘don’t know/hard to say.’

Poland votes in a general election on October 15.

“Although Law and Justice (PiS, the backbone party of the United Right – PAP) – according to the poll results – would win the election, the votes translated into seats give the advantage to the opposition,” Wirtualna Polska wrote. “PiS can count on 194 seats. If it entered a coalition with Confederation (35 seats), together they could count on 229 seats in the Sejm (the lower house of parliament – PAP). The whole opposition could count on 230 seats. That’s 158 for the Civic Coalition, 37 for The Third Way and 35 for The New Left. One seat is for the German minority.”

The poll also showed that 54.5 percent of respondents declared they would definitely vote in October with a further 7.5 percent saying the probably would take part in the election.

United Survey conducted the poll on September 22-24 on a representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles.