August unemployment flat at 5.0 percent – stats office

The number of registered unemployed measured 782,500 in August against 782,400 in July, GUS said.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate stayed flat month on month at 5.0 percent in August 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 5.0-percent unemployment figure in the eighth month of 2023.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry also estimated August’s unemployment rate at 5.0 percent.