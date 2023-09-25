Ruling party campaign bus hits the election trail

The prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said the purpose of the bus was to "make Poles and all those who live in Poland aware of what a great threat (main opposition party, Civic Platform – PAP) PO is, and its doctrine of defending Poland from the line of the (river ) Vistula."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party unveiled its campaign bus on Monday that will travel around the country to make Poles “aware of the great threat” posed by the opposition.

The bus will form part of the party’s campaign for the October 15 general election.

The prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said the purpose of the bus was to “make Poles and all those who live in Poland aware of what a great threat (main opposition party, Civic Platform – PAP) PO is, and its doctrine of defending Poland from the line of the (river ) Vistula.”

Morawiecki’s comment was a reference to a recent election campaign video in which the defence minister said that the previous PO-Polish People’s Party (PSL) government had drawn up plans for Poland’s defence in the event of war, which provided for military action only west of the River Vistula, which runs through Warsaw.

He said the plans “not only condemned over 10 million Poles to Russian slavery” but would also expose the inhabitants of those areas to “events such as those we saw in (the Ukrainian towns of – PAP) Bucha and Irpin, in Borodianka and hundreds of other towns.”

Morawiecki said this not only applied to eastern Poland.

“Let’s remember how the situation looks today in Ukraine,” he said. “The Russians have taken over east Ukraine and are attacking Lviv (in the west – PAP). They are attacking many cities in the west of Ukraine because their forces, their artillery, their rockets, missile positions, are deployed closer to the western part of Ukraine and it would be the same with Poland. The same situation threatens all Poles.”

He said such “irresponsible” and “unpredictable” people could not be allowed to govern as they could not be counted on.

“That is why we are showing all Poles today what a great threat it would be to return to the rule of (PO leader, Donald – PAP) Tusk, and (Warsaw Mayor, Rafal – PAP) Trzaskowski,” Morawiecki said. “A return to the government of those people who wanted to give up a huge part, a huge swathe of our country to the mercy of the Russians.”