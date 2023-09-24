Donald Tusk lies about illegal immigration, PM says

"When we said a firm 'no', Tusk, as head of the European Council, threatened Poland with consequences in the form of penalties," Morawiecki said.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, has accused Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform (PO), of lying to Poles about illegal immigration.

“On the issue of illegal immigration, Donald Tusk lies at every step. It was the (Civic – PAP) Platform’s MPs who voted for the migration pact, they wanted to bring everyone from Africa to Poland, without checking, without verification. They were the ones who wanted to bring dangerous people to Poland,” Morawiecki said in a recording posted on X platform on Sunday.

“When we said a firm ‘no’, Tusk, as head of the European Council, threatened Poland with consequences in the form of penalties,” he added.

The post included a video with Tusk, the then head of European Council, as saying: “If the Polish government is determined not to participate in this solidarity-based division of responsibilities regarding refugees, there will inevitably be consequences, such are the rules in Europe.”

The Prime Minister further argued that Tusk “called the bandits poor people in need of help.”

“Before the elections, Tusk will say anything to deceive you. The wolf in sheep’s clothing from Brussels only came here to implement (the head of the European People’s Party (EPP) group, Manfred -PAP) Weber’s and (former chancellor of Germany Angela – PAP) Merkel’s guidelines. He cannot be trusted. Today he is pretending to be someone he is not,” Morawiecki said.

“Tusk is a European bureaucrat who will not do anything against the will of his German principals. Only (the ruling party – PAP) Law and Justice can defeat Tusk,” Morawiecki stressed.