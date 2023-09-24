President Zelensky in Lublin thanks Poland for priceless support

The Ukrainian President's Office reported that the president presented orders to Bianka Zalewska, a journalist who helped transport wounded children to Polish hospitals, and Damian Duda, who gathered a medical team to help wounded Ukrainian soldiers and established a foundation financing the purchase of medicines and a centre training medical staff and volunteers going to the frontline.

@ZelenskyyUa/Twitter

Let me express my gratitude to the whole of Poland for its priceless support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a stopover in Lublin, eastern Poland, on his way back from the US and Canada, on Saturday.

Let me thank the whole of Poland for its priceless support and solidarity which helps defend the freedom of all of Europe, President Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He added that, on his way back to Ukraine, he had been honoured “to pay homage to Polish citizens, volunteers and emphatic hearts.”

The president expressed his gratitude to the Polish people and said he was glad that Ukraine had such a strong neighbour.

Let me express my gratitude to the Polish people, to all those who from the first days opened their families, their homes, opened themselves up and helped, President Zelensky said, adding that he believed that “any challenges on our common path are nothing compared to the fact that there is such strength between our people.”

The visit took place at a time when Polish-Ukrainian relations had come under pressure from the grain dispute. Earlier this month, Poland decided to uphold a ban on some Ukrainian agri-products, including wheat and maize, owing to concerns that a glut of imports from its eastern neighbour could damage Polish farming.

Ukraine has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.