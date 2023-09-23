Moody’s forgoes review of Poland’s sovereign rating

Moody's has held the highest rating for Poland amongst major agencies since the A2 rating was first set via a two-notch upgrade in late 2002.

Andrew Gombert/PAP/EPA

Moody’s rating agency declined to issue a scheduled report for Poland’s sovereign rating, which means the rating holds at A2 with a stable outlook, the agency said in a statement on Friday night.

Previously, Moody’s approved Poland’s rating at A2 in April 2022. The agency passed on previous reviews of the country’s A2 rating back in autumn 2022 and spring 2023.

Among the three major rating agencies, Moody’s offers Poland the highest rating. According to Fitch and S&P, Poland’s rating is the lower A-. All three give Poland a ‘stable’ outlook.

The next reviews are slated for November 10 from Fitch and December 1 from S&P.