I want to tell president of Ukraine never to insult Poles again says PM

At a meeting in Świdnik, eastern Poland, Morawiecki commented on Zelensky's words.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

I want to tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky never to insult Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the UN; Poles will never allow this; defending Poland’s good name is the most important task of the government, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

His words follow Tuesday comments made by Zelensky in New York, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly, where he said that his country was working hard “to preserve land routes for grain exports” but “some of our friends in Europe, play out solidarity in a political theatre — making a thriller from the grain. They may seem to play their own role but in fact they are helping set the stage to a Moscow actor.”

At a meeting in Świdnik, eastern Poland, Morawiecki commented on Zelensky’s words.

“But I also want to tell President Zelensky never to insult Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the UN, Poles will never allow it. And defending the Polish good name is not only my duty and honour, but is also the most important task of the government of the Republic of Poland. We will defend all our arguments in the current geopolitical context and we know how these arguments should be shaped,” Morawiecki said.

The prime minister said he was aware there was a war being waged in Ukraine for the security of Europe.

“We know this, and we help by sending weapons, by organising the shipment of weapons, because now, first of all, we are arming ourselves,” he said. “But the hub in Rzeszów, this special logistics centre, has worked, is working and will work together with our allies.”

President Andrzej Duda told the private broadcaster TVN24 that although Zelensky had not mentioned Poland “there was a suggestion and we all understood it.”

He said that he thought what Zelensky had said “was so unfair” and that his words made him feel “bitter.”