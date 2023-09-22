Poland working on obtaining new contract for helicopters says PM

Morawiecki recalled that Poland had already contracted 32 multi-role AW-149 helicopters from the plant but said the government may order more choppers from PZL-Świdnik, this time the AW-101 model.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that his government was working on signing a new contract for Italian AW-101 helicopters produced in Poland to be used by the armed forces.

Morawiecki made the statement while visiting the helicopter manufacturing plant, PZL-Świdnik, in the south-eastern town of Świdnik on Friday.

He recalled that Poland had already contracted 32 multi-role AW-149 helicopters from the plant but said the government may order more choppers from PZL-Świdnik, this time the AW-101 model.

“We also want and are working to obtain new orders, a large, new contract for the AW-101,” he said, adding that there would be 20 to 21 such units.

“I will do everything possible to complete this contract,” he vowed.

“The Polish army needs multi-role helicopters – such as the 149,” he concluded.

PZL-Świdnik is owned by the multinational company Leonardo headquartered in Italy.