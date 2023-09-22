Adorable baby tigers make debut appearance to the delight of the internet

One of the month-old cubs peers in to a camera lens.

Opole Zoo

This is the adorable moment three baby Amur tigers made their first public appearance after being born just four weeks ago.

Delightful photos posted on social media by staff at Opole Zoo show the little bundles of fur cuddling up to other, while another shows one of the month-old cubs peering in to a camera lens.

Zoo director Lesław Sobieraj said: “They are developing very well. Since the first weigh-in, which took place two weeks ago, they have doubled their weight..

“They are very active and sometimes difficult to handle.

“Every time we tried to gather them together, they immediately scattered.”

Born to proud parents Uma and Diego, the triplets are carefully watched over by their attentive mum.

Sobieraj said: “Their mother defends them fantastically. We must always take every precaution.

“We trick her into an outdoor enclosure, completely isolate her so that she doesn’t have eye contact, because when she sees or hears anything, she immediately attacks all the people.”

The triplets have now been flooded with messages by well-wishers.

One heartwarming message said: “Fantastic news and joy that such a happy event took place here in Opole. Well done Opole ZOO. Thanks to the guardians of the happy family.”

One fan posted: “We love visiting you, which we express many times in our posts. And the tiger enclosure is so beautiful that it’s no wonder the cats responded so beautifully.”

Yet another simply said: “How sweet.”

And, with the cubs yet to be named, internet users are already coming up with ideas with one saying: “Maybe a fun competition to choose names for these cuties.

“We suggest names for the little ones: Sasha, Grisha, and Misha.”

Amur tigers are considered a Critically Endangered species. Poached, or illegally hunted for their fur and for body parts that are used for traditional medicines, it is estimated that there are around just 450 left in the wild.